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DR. WEILER EXPOSES THE COVID HOAX
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144 views • January 06, 2021
For all trump supporting folk .. this particular video encompasses a pro-trump scientist that completely destroys the myth of Covid being a highly virulent malicious contagion. Dr. WEILER clearly shows the vaccine to be the cause not the cure of Covid. Please share with the world! WATCH FREEDOM TO FASCISM ON YT!
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