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Dr. Chinda Brandolino on the nanoprocessor in the 'vaccine
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220 views • August 27, 2021
This is full comformation on the nanoparticles!
You are numbered and you can check yourself.. After you are numbered LEGAL LAW will try to label you as property.. After that you can be bought,sold,harvested or turned into a further transhuman. Wake up Please!
https://www.orwell.city/2021/08/nanoprocessor.html
You are numbered and you can check yourself.. After you are numbered LEGAL LAW will try to label you as property.. After that you can be bought,sold,harvested or turned into a further transhuman. Wake up Please!
https://www.orwell.city/2021/08/nanoprocessor.html
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