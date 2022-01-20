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Islamic Terrorism Expert Exposes The Cover Up Of The Texas Synagogue Hostage Story
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130 views • January 20, 2022
John Guandolo joins Owen to discuss the recent attack at the synagogue in Texas and why attacks like these will continue thanks to those that cover up the motives that caused it.
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