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CANNA WORLD EXPO COFFEE TALK WITH CANNABIS CHEF MELISSA PARKS AUGUST 8TH 2020
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40 views • August 14, 2020
CANNA WORLD EXPO’S ONLINE WORLD CONFERENCE
CANNA WORLD EXPO is infotainment; where the roads of entertainment and education meet. CWE's free symposiums assemble more than two dozen cannabis industry business leaders from around the world in April, August and November annually. CWE's symposiums are free to attend.
CWE appreciates Chef Melissa Parks’ participation in August’s Canna World Expo where she shares cooking with cannabis and CBD.
For additional details on the next symposium, visit https://cannaworldexpo.com
CANNA WORLD EXPO is infotainment; where the roads of entertainment and education meet. CWE's free symposiums assemble more than two dozen cannabis industry business leaders from around the world in April, August and November annually. CWE's symposiums are free to attend.
CWE appreciates Chef Melissa Parks’ participation in August’s Canna World Expo where she shares cooking with cannabis and CBD.
For additional details on the next symposium, visit https://cannaworldexpo.com
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