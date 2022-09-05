BIDEN THREATENS AMERICANS BY INCITING VIOLENCE!!!

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The Right Dissident with Dalton Clodfelter
September 2, 2022
Tonight Dalton Clodfelter discusses the current threat on the second amendment! Biden decided to insight violence against the American people through government tyranny. We also break down the threat of gender affirming therapy against children.
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