James O'Keefe OMG - The Climate Pandemic is based on Fearmongering

Have you heard about the new pandemic? Maybe you’re hearing something we should ALL hear >> http://okeefemediagroup.com
YouTube has REMOVED my podcast episode with Robert F Kennedy Jr. for “medical misinformation.”
Our subscribers can still access the interview at OKeefeMediaGroup.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.