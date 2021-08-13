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The rising tide of the anti-unvaxxed agenda - Rollback to $22.20 - Some relevant archival videos
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255 views • August 13, 2021
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> Rollback to $22.20
> The rising tide of the anti-unvaxxed agenda
> "Global Middle Finger to End Christianity"
> Joint military exercise toward bringing down American arrogance
> Relevant archival videos from The Open Scroll channel
> Scripture reading
Here's the two videos we mentioned:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TfAEWz5BGX8
The man behind the microchip implant leaks shocking truth during interview (Feb 19, 2010)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KVz_bq7r3gA
Secrets of Occult Symbolism - NCR (May 14, 2011)
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection of our video and audio content here:
Video & Audio Content on The Open Scroll
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
Subscribe to The Open Scroll YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ
> Rollback to $22.20
> The rising tide of the anti-unvaxxed agenda
> "Global Middle Finger to End Christianity"
> Joint military exercise toward bringing down American arrogance
> Relevant archival videos from The Open Scroll channel
> Scripture reading
Here's the two videos we mentioned:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TfAEWz5BGX8
The man behind the microchip implant leaks shocking truth during interview (Feb 19, 2010)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KVz_bq7r3gA
Secrets of Occult Symbolism - NCR (May 14, 2011)
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection of our video and audio content here:
Video & Audio Content on The Open Scroll
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
Subscribe to The Open Scroll YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ
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