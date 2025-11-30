© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sandy Hook Alex Jones Supreme Court Case Exposes Donald Trump Obama Sotomayor Jim Fetzer Treason.
SEE FULL SHOW HERE: https://rumble.com/v71sprw-victor-hugo-live-with-wyn-young-alex-jones-jim-fetzer-sandy-hook-supreme-co.html?e9s=src_v1_cbl%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a
If you value this truth teller and can contribute to keep his reports coming, please do so by clicking on the link below:
https://victorhugocollection.com
ANARCHAPULCO 2026 For 10% DISCOUNT USE COUPON CODE: MaverickArtistVictorHugo
Sandy Hook was a provable hoax, and Alex Jones threw the defense of the Connecticut Sandy Hook defamation cases from the get-go, in a two-part and treasonous conspiracy against both our First and Second Amendments.
So says Wyn Young, a 30-year Ohio attorney (OH Bar #64876, U.S. S. Ct. Bar #326130), who claims you too will be convinced in just one hour by (1) watching Young's Sandy Hook Video Scrapbook (43 min. evidentiary video at https://rumble.com/v5zc94k-always-wyn-episode-3-my-sandy-hook-video-scrapbook.html?e9s=src_v1_clr%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a) and (2) reading Young’s amicus brief (posted October 14th) on the SCOTUS website docket for the Alex Jones Sandy Hook case, No. 25-268 (17 min. read at https://www.supremecourt.gov/search.aspx?filename=/docket/docketfiles/html/public/25-268.html).
See the burning question left to be asked, and the bottom-line conclusion left to be drawn, after Attorney Young’s year-long pursuit of this public advocacy case to expose the Sandy Hook conspiracy and to defend our First and Second Amendments. Be sure to visit Young’s fully-documented and illustrated public case file at AlwaysWyn.com/operation-madcap.
Share if you dare and about America and our progeny you care.
Links:
AlwaysWyn.com
AlwaysWyn.com/operation-madcap
Donate by GiveSendGo to: givesendgo.com/wyn-young
Donate by PayPal to: paypal.me/RobertWynYoung25
Donate by Venmo (Private to Sender and Receiver): @Robert-Young-1416