Sandy Hook Alex Jones Supreme Court Case Exposes Donald Trump Obama Sotomayor Jim Fetzer Treason.

Sandy Hook was a provable hoax, and Alex Jones threw the defense of the Connecticut Sandy Hook defamation cases from the get-go, in a two-part and treasonous conspiracy against both our First and Second Amendments.

So says Wyn Young, a 30-year Ohio attorney (OH Bar #64876, U.S. S. Ct. Bar #326130), who claims you too will be convinced in just one hour by (1) watching Young's Sandy Hook Video Scrapbook (43 min. evidentiary video at https://rumble.com/v5zc94k-always-wyn-episode-3-my-sandy-hook-video-scrapbook.html?e9s=src_v1_clr%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a) and (2) reading Young’s amicus brief (posted October 14th) on the SCOTUS website docket for the Alex Jones Sandy Hook case, No. 25-268 (17 min. read at https://www.supremecourt.gov/search.aspx?filename=/docket/docketfiles/html/public/25-268.html).

See the burning question left to be asked, and the bottom-line conclusion left to be drawn, after Attorney Young’s year-long pursuit of this public advocacy case to expose the Sandy Hook conspiracy and to defend our First and Second Amendments. Be sure to visit Young’s fully-documented and illustrated public case file at AlwaysWyn.com/operation-madcap.

