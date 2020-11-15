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Τι κρύβεται πίσω από την ήττα της Αρμενίας και πως σχετίζεται με την Ελλάδα (Π. Λημναίος)
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30 views • November 15, 2020
Ο Παντελής Λημναίος αναλύει την τουρκική στρατηγική και πως συσχετίζονται οι πορείες Αρμενίας και Ελλάδας. Η επερχόμενη ήττα και της Ελλάδας θα γίνει με την υποστήριξη της Τουρκίας από τους συμμάχους και εταίρους μας.
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