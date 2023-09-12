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Things Are About To Go To The Next Level | The Crowhouse
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666 views • September 12, 2023

Guy Makes Hand Held D E W

https://www.bitchute.com/video/c9KVh4eDMaOb/

Half of Istanbul is under water
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aIYHqaIpqSc&ab_channel=NDNews

Devastating floods after record-breaking rainfall in Greece
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zMaO4N1cthg

Secret Hidden Tunnels found 300' below Maui, Hawaii
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=96gB5V4TTD4&ab_channel=AdventureBrad

Maui Island General Plan 2030
https://www.mauicounty.gov/DocumentCenter/View/84686/Whole-Maui-Island-Plan-Book?bidId=

Grandmother Mulara Debates Suspended Dr William Bay about his claims on The Voice
https://rumble.com/v3gqzvo-grandmother-mulara-debates-suspended-dr-william-bay-about-his-claims-on-the.html

Israeli occupation forces confiscate textbooks with Palestinian flags on the covers, leaving Palestinian students in occupied Jerusalem without books as the school term begins
https://twitter.com/i/status/1699167036432334863

Israeli Guards Lock Children out of their Neighborhood
https://twitter.com/umyaznemo/status/1701115159509443018

Piecing Together the Past
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KJGJzl_-B8c/

Saturday, October 21 - SoCal Errant Expo
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/socal-errant-expo-pre-sale-tickets-690249734537?aff=oddtdtcreator

Anarchapulco Tickets - Use the coupon "IGAN" for a 10% discount
https://anarchapulco.com/

Max Igan en Español
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/maxiganenespanol/
https://odysee.com/@MaxIganenEspa%C3%B1ol:5

Biometric Update
https://www.biometricupdate.com/

Guide to Forming Communities Spanish Edition
http://thecrowhouse.com/Documents/Guide%20to%20Forming%20Communities%20Spanish%20Edition.pdf

Weatherwar101 Website
https://weatherwar101.wordpress.com/

Commonwealth of Australia States Assembly
https://commonwealthofaustraliastatesassembly.com/

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
http://www.renegadetribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Solzhenitsyn-200-Years-Together-Encrypted.pdf

"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa

“The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth." - George Orwell

“There is more stupidity than hydrogen in the universe, and it has a longer shelf life.” ― Frank Zappa

"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn

TURN OFF YOUR TELEVISION!!!

THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!

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Mirrored https://www.bitchute.com/video/VM9eBHyuTEvz/

The Crowhouse

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