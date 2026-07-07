BOOM🚨Robert F. Kennedy Jr. just nuked the narrative.





“If you look at the Pfizer vaccine studies, the people who got the vaccine had a 23 percent HIGHER death rate from all causes.”





Bill Maher panics.

“But that could be the disease itself…”





Kennedy ends it.

“Then the vaccine doesn’t WORK, does it?”





That’s it. Game over.





If a vaccine doesn’t reduce overall deaths, it failed.

If deaths go UP, it’s not protection. It’s harm.





They censored doctors.

They buried data.

They bullied the public.





Now the truth is leaking out anyway.





Source: https://x.com/Tironianae/status/2073897732041793915





Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/aw0v8x





First, my immediate response:





Red Shoe Club member Bill Maher trying and failing to cover for the COVIDIOCRACY depopulation agenda





https://x.com/C_A_N_S_T/status/2074096818346983532





Found this afterward:





🚨 BILL MAHER: “Why did everybody have to get a COVID shot? Even people with natural immunity? … That's when I go, okay now the fix is in. Now you're telegraphing that you just want to get your product in me as much as you can.”





https://x.com/TheChiefNerd/status/2074081877460140035





Nice try, Red Shoe Boy 👠