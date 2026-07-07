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ROBERT FRANCIS KENNEDY JR JUST NUKED THE COVIDIOCRACY NARRATIVE ⚕ ON RED SHOE CLUB MEMBER BILL MAHER
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Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
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BOOM🚨Robert F. Kennedy Jr. just nuked the narrative.


“If you look at the Pfizer vaccine studies, the people who got the vaccine had a 23 percent HIGHER death rate from all causes.”


Bill Maher panics.

“But that could be the disease itself…”


Kennedy ends it.

“Then the vaccine doesn’t WORK, does it?”


That’s it. Game over.


If a vaccine doesn’t reduce overall deaths, it failed.

If deaths go UP, it’s not protection. It’s harm.


They censored doctors.

They buried data.

They bullied the public.


Now the truth is leaking out anyway.


Source: https://x.com/Tironianae/status/2073897732041793915


Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/aw0v8x


First, my immediate response:


Red Shoe Club member Bill Maher trying and failing to cover for the COVIDIOCRACY depopulation agenda


https://x.com/C_A_N_S_T/status/2074096818346983532


Found this afterward:


🚨 BILL MAHER: “Why did everybody have to get a COVID shot? Even people with natural immunity? … That's when I go, okay now the fix is in. Now you're telegraphing that you just want to get your product in me as much as you can.”


https://x.com/TheChiefNerd/status/2074081877460140035


Nice try, Red Shoe Boy 👠

Keywords
bill maherepic failrobert francis kennedy jrcovidiocracyvaccine dogma
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