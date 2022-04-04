MAGNETO-ELECTRIC WORLD AND SOUND ENERGY, LEVITATION, QUANTUM LOCKING, HEALING AND CURING DISEASES -- Part 2

The ancients used sound energy and technology to harness this energy to build the massive stone structures that we foolishly believe today to have been built by cavemen with stone tools. Pyramids? Yup. That's how they built the pyramids too. Fallen angels (NOT ALIENS) used this technology to enslave ancient man, and modern governments have been hiding this technology and rewriting history so that we never heard about it and are trapped in the controlled environment/reality that they have manufactured for us.This is hardly unfathomable. We all know about fake news and crisis actors and fake pandemics and fake narratives and hidden technology. Funny thing is, the global technocracy can't hide this information any more! Too many people are awake to these realities now! People like me, a man who spent his whole life studying ancient history and archaeology and every book I could get my hands on....we're not going to sit by and let them deceive us ANYMORE! I know this is true because I know all of the deceptions! I know about the deceptive nature of history and archaeology. I know about the money, and about the agendas, and about the control mechanisms.History is not just written by the victor, it is RE written by the victor, and history is being altered even as it occurs in real time! Do not let them control your understanding of the world you live in. Knowledge truly is power. Power to control and power to resist control.This is Part Two of FourGlory and thanks to God for all He has done for me and mine! Words cannot describe my love and appreciation.Shared from and subscribe to:MithChronicler