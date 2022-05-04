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And We Know - Borders and BALLOTS!!! The ELECTION is HEATING UP! BE watchful for ENEMY tricks! PRAY!
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70 views • May 04, 2022
LT of And We Know 5.2.2022
• Let's continue to focus on why these elections are so important. If we lose... if we don't fight in every way legally possible... our children will be lost... it's all about the borders, the ballots, picking the right folks and hold the enemy to the fire. The battle rages on.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v13bkxh-5.2.22-borders-and-ballots-the-election-is-heating-up-be-watchful-for-enemy.html
• Let's continue to focus on why these elections are so important. If we lose... if we don't fight in every way legally possible... our children will be lost... it's all about the borders, the ballots, picking the right folks and hold the enemy to the fire. The battle rages on.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v13bkxh-5.2.22-borders-and-ballots-the-election-is-heating-up-be-watchful-for-enemy.html
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