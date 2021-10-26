COVID ECONOMICS: HOW CENTRAL PLANNING TYRANTS RUINED THE WORLD

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Ron Paul Liberty Report
Conventional wisdom - particularly as pushed by the mainstream media - is that our current economic bottle-necking, inflation, and labor shortages are all caused by the "pandemic" that emerged early last year. If it's anyone's fault, it's the fault of the virus, not the noble politicians who spent the past year fighting the virus. Is that true? Mises Institute President Jeff Deist joins today's Liberty Report to smash conventional wisdom and lay the blame where it belongs.