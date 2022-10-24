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Alex Jones breaks down the reports of a possible dirty bomb false flag set to start a NATO backed war in Ukraine with Russia. [14 days, as of this posting, until Tuesday, November 8, 2022, mid term elections, in the USA]
Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/kiev-preparing-nuclear-incident-provocation-against-russia-sources-say/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/kiev-denies-moscows-dirty-bomb-allegations/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/wwiii-david-petraeus-says-us-may-lead-multinational-force-against-russia-in-ukraine/
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RUSSIAN MINISTRY OF DEFENSE AND INTELLIGENCE BUREAU (FSB) SHOUTING FROM ROOFTOPS: UKRAINE TO DETONATE "DIRTY" NUCLEAR DEVICE
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/russian-ministry-of-defense-and-intelligence-bureau-fsb-shouting-from-rooftops-ukraine-to-detonate-dirty-nuclear-device/
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***URGENT*** Russia Formally Declares Detonation of "Dirty Bomb" By Ukraine will Be Viewed as "Nuclear Terrorism"
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/urgent-russia-formally-declares-detonation-of-dirty-bomb-by-ukraine-will-be-viewed-as-nuclear-terrorism/