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Ottawa Canada Feb18 4pm Day22 Police Seige Attack Freedom Convoy 2022 Protesters COVID Mandates
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180 views • February 18, 2022
Ottawa Canada Feb18 4pm Day22 Police Seige Attack Freedom Convoy 2022 Protesters COVID Mandates
RedPilling The Masses
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fKPx76ZPNYk
LIVE Day 20 - Police making arrests in the Freedom Convoy Ottawa, Canada
RedPilling The Masses
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fKPx76ZPNYk
LIVE Day 20 - Police making arrests in the Freedom Convoy Ottawa, Canada
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