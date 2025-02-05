Q&A Webinar from February 5th, 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In today's webinar, Tom answered questions that were previously submitted to us from our community.
Topics included:
1. What exactly is it about eating spoiled or rotten food that makes us so sick?
2. With so many people getting cancer, does the New Biology Clinic help people navigate through the many non-traditional treatments/options?
3. Can you explain how the oral polio vaccine can be as dangerous as the early injected version? It is said that polio can be transferred to others in the early days after taking the oral version; is this via contaminated water or other smoke & mirrors?
4. If you were to write a high school textbook on the New Biology, what would it cover? I'm waiting for a concise, simply presented, introductory explanation.
5. How does one become a doctor, if not through education/university system. Knowing all this info about viruses, emf, alternative medicine, etc.? One still would need a license to give any advice, no? What do you think of being self taught?
6. From the New Biology perspective, what is the purpose and cure of psycho-emotional experiences, such as "anxiety disorder"?
7. Do heart attack victims really even need stints put in? And do any of the meds they put these people on afterwards actually benefit them or do they decrease lifespan also?
8. Is it intelligent to put the request upon the Congress to make the production of Genetically Modified Foods punishable under the Law?
