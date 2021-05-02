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Antifa Threatens + Doxxes Portland Mayor -- Time for an Old West Shootout
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110 views • May 02, 2021
The vicious and destructive group antifa has just threatened and docs the mayor of Portland, Ted Wheeler, who helped nurture the group and allowed it to grow. The monster he raised is now coming for his head. After a year of riots and destruction, Wheeler has finally turned on his Frankenstein, far too late for the rest of the US population. Allowing Antifa free reign and not prosecuting them is a cynical political move by the Democrats who have unleashed great hatred and destruction on the rest of us.
#tedWheeler #Antifa #portland
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#tedWheeler #Antifa #portland
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