We Need One Million Paul Reveres to Save America from Tyranny Declares Jeremy Slayden

Former Philadelphia Phillies baseball player, Jeremy Slayden, left the field to gather troops and form an army to fight for the preservation of our freedoms. He contends that the United States needs one million Paul Reveres who are willing to speak the truth at whatever the cost to awaken the lions in this country. Jeremy is a freedom fighter and founder of JSLAY: Made in the USA. He stepped away from his corporate job in 2021 to advocate full-time for a collective return to American truth and patriotism. “Deceived individuals produce deceived nations,” he shares. This counter culture warrior reminds us that Jesus told Christians to be as innocent as doves but as shrewd as serpents, while pointing out that many Christian leaders today are failing to question faulty narratives and agendas. Now is the time to get off the bench and in the game!







TAKEAWAYS





The Warrior MBS Program provides a team-oriented experience that includes a sharpening of physical fitness, mental clarity, and spirituality





If elections are free and fair, U.S. citizens have an amazing opportunity to fight tyranny on a grassroots level





People need to use discernment and look at the TOP and ask where mainstream narratives and information is coming from





Everything in life flows from the inner to the outer; the heart produces your speech







🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

JSlayUSA Mission Video: https://bit.ly/3B3Erb4

Fighting for America Speech: https://bit.ly/3Puhdzh

Warrior MBS Framework: https://bit.ly/3osFD05

Warrior MBS Promo Video: https://bit.ly/3zd4wBU

Warrior MBS Application Form: https://bit.ly/3z8oDkL





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