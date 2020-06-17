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Black Man SILENCES Healthcare Workers
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63 views • June 17, 2020
“Do Aborted Black Babies Matter?” – Black Man SILENCES Woke Healthcare Workers Protesting for Black Lives Matter
More black babies killed in NYC than born in NYC
The age of the silent majority being silent is over.
Tell the truth, do it proud and do it loud all day everyday!
Let this man's courage be your inspiration.
Good men must take a stand.
More black babies killed in NYC than born in NYC
The age of the silent majority being silent is over.
Tell the truth, do it proud and do it loud all day everyday!
Let this man's courage be your inspiration.
Good men must take a stand.
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