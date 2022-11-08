HOW BIG TECH WORKED WITH THE GOVERNMENT TO CENSOR YOU

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Del BigTree at the HighWire
Nov 7, 2022
New documents provided in a lawsuit against top Biden administration officials reveal potential collusion between social media platforms and public health officials, and the Department of Homeland Security.
#BigTech #ElonMusk #Fauci #DHS #TwitterLayoffs #Censorship #FreeSpeech
POSTED: November 7, 2022
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