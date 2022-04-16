War In Ukraine On Day 50. NATO’s war with Russia turns into open warfare.

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Heavy offensive systems are being transferred to the disposal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which will open a new stage of military confrontation.
The delivery of about three hundred modernized Soviet-made tanks to Ukraine was confirmed. According to various reports, Poland transfers the upgraded T-72M1R as the Czech Republic removes its T-72s from storage. The AFU also has 170 Polish BMP-1s at its disposal. Echelons with M109 howitzers and M113 armored personnel carriers are already on the Ukrainian border.
High-precision ammunition is also being transferred to Ukraine, including the M982 Excalibur with GPS guidance and anti-tank SMArt 155 munitions. Ukraine has also been provided with Switchblade mobile barrage ammunition.
Ukrainian troops are being saturated with modern air defense systems including British Starstreak MANPADS and American Stingers.
During a recent briefing, the Pentagon said that a batch of 1,000 ATGMs has already been delivered to Ukraine.
It is reported that Norwegian Naval Strike Missiles are planned to be transferred to Ukraine. According to some reports, the MGM-140 Army Tactical Missile System will be also transferred from Europe. The range of these complexes reaches 300 km, which makes it possible to strike deep into the territory of Russia.
At the same time, mercenaries and military personnel of NATO countries are deployed along with the AFU in Ukraine under the guise of foreign volunteers. The foreign fighters in Ukraine are led by US officers. It has become obvious that the whole command of the AFU is concentrated mainly in the hands of the United States.
On April 14, Russian missile forces eliminated another detachment of foreign mercenaries in Ukraine. As a result of the strike, up to 30 mercenaries of the Polish private military campaign were killed in the settlement of Izyumskoye in the Kharkiv region.
According to unconfirmed reports from local sources, about 2,000 foreign mercenaries, including fighters from Turkey and Azerbaijan, arrived on the territory of the Zaporozhye region. Most likely, foreigners will be deployed on the Avdiivka front lines, since the Russian forces have already begun assault and offensive operations in the area.
In the political arena, the United States openly issues an ultimatum to all countries that are not ready to sacrifice their own interests and stop cooperation with Russia.
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has issued threats to those countries that see an opportunity to benefit by maintaining their relations with Russia and filling the void left by others.
“Let’s be clear, the united coalition will not be indifferent to actions that undermine the sanctions we have imposed.” – she claimed.
Meanwhile, the Russian special military operation in Ukraine continues.
On April 15, the Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed that the Ilyich Metallurgical Plant in Mariupol was completely liberated from Ukrainian nationalists.
Earlier, the mass surrender of the remaining AFU servicemen at the combine helped to avoid the complete destruction of the facilities. In Mariupol, over the past 10 days alone, at least 1,600 Ukrainian servicemen, including 176 officers, have surrendered as part of large groups.
Another success of the Russian forces took place in the city of Popasnaya, where fierce fighting continues in the streets of the city. On April 15, there were reports that the DPR units took control over the the city administration building of Popasnaya.
The DPR fighters also advanced in the Mariinka direction and took a number of enemy positions located south of the village.
For a week now, the main missile strikes of the Russian Federation have been carried out in the areas along the main front lines, mainly along the Dnieper-Krivoy Rog line. Explosions were reported in the Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Zhytomyr and Zaporozhye regions.
In response to the attacks on the territory of Russia, on the night of April 15, Russian Kalibr missiles struck military targets on the outskirts of Kiev. Powerful explosions were heard in the town of Belaya Tserkov.
In Western Ukraine, the Russian Kalibr missiles hit Ukraine’s last major oil refinery in Ivano-Frankivsk.
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