Hold The Line on US Sports Net: Equipping the Next Generation | Q&A at Eternity Church Iowa
Published 13 hours ago

Sean sits down with pastor Jesse Newman from Eternity Church Iowa, where they have a conversation about ministry, discipleship, and what God is doing in America.


