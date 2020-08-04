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Pretty Girl Tribute
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24 views • August 04, 2020
On November 5th of 2020, it will have been 2 years since I lost my long time furry friend, Pretty Girl. She was such a huge part of my life, and for those who have given their hearts and poured so much love into their animals, it will not be hard to understand the depth of the grief and the length of the time it takes to heal from such a loss. This is a tribute to one of my best friends ... Pretty.
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