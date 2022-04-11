NEW STUDY: CALIFORNIA, NEW YORK HANDLED COVID THE WORST.

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RonPaulLibertyReport
Ron Paul Liberty Report
A new study looking in to Covid policy in various states with regard to mortality, GDP loss, and other factors found that the strongest lockdown states like California and New York managed the crisis the worst with the worst outcomes. And - Fauci gives us permission to manage our own risk. Also today, Bloomberg reports that we could be having another Covid surge...without even knowing it! Finally, why is the US government encouraging central European countries to transfer Soviet-era weapons to Ukraine in exchange for new, Washington-provided replacements? Boondoggle?