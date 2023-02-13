The destroyed Ukrainian 220-mm installation of the bm-27 "hurricane" rocket launcher somewhere in the zone of holding its own.
from wagner_group_pmc
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.