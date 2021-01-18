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C0vid vac-c-ine IMPORTANT VIDEO - This WILL SAVE YOUR LIFE
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211 views • January 18, 2021
ALWAYS DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH - do not watch tv, do not listen to corrupt
politicians, paid by big pharma "experts" and death care workers.
This Video which would be zapped on your state media shows examples of the
Vaccine covid19 and how it is not actually even a Vaccine but a RNA dna plan
to destroy and modify the Human Beings in to this new style zombie looney
tune and controllable by them via 5g and such. The talk made by a brave
Doctor who specialises in this Vaccine field spills all as she knows we are
in a battle God v Satan. Note in the talk the relevant facts which we help
to show as we go. ALSO and most importantly watch just 3 samples of what this
killer Vaccine has done within days and then imagine several more doses and a period of a year or so. THIS IS NO JOKE We are in a battle to save Humanity.. Included is actual video of Vaccined People so be warned it contains Graphic content. Sit back and afterwards warn others..
source
https://www.slaveplanet.net/index.php/earth-monitors/611-the-most-important-
video-of-2021-this-will-save-your-life
politicians, paid by big pharma "experts" and death care workers.
This Video which would be zapped on your state media shows examples of the
Vaccine covid19 and how it is not actually even a Vaccine but a RNA dna plan
to destroy and modify the Human Beings in to this new style zombie looney
tune and controllable by them via 5g and such. The talk made by a brave
Doctor who specialises in this Vaccine field spills all as she knows we are
in a battle God v Satan. Note in the talk the relevant facts which we help
to show as we go. ALSO and most importantly watch just 3 samples of what this
killer Vaccine has done within days and then imagine several more doses and a period of a year or so. THIS IS NO JOKE We are in a battle to save Humanity.. Included is actual video of Vaccined People so be warned it contains Graphic content. Sit back and afterwards warn others..
source
https://www.slaveplanet.net/index.php/earth-monitors/611-the-most-important-
video-of-2021-this-will-save-your-life
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