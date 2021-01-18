C0vid vac-c-ine IMPORTANT VIDEO - This WILL SAVE YOUR LIFE

ALWAYS DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH - do not watch tv, do not listen to corruptpoliticians, paid by big pharma "experts" and death care workers.This Video which would be zapped on your state media shows examples of theVaccine covid19 and how it is not actually even a Vaccine but a RNA dna planto destroy and modify the Human Beings in to this new style zombie looneytune and controllable by them via 5g and such. The talk made by a braveDoctor who specialises in this Vaccine field spills all as she knows we arein a battle God v Satan. Note in the talk the relevant facts which we helpto show as we go. ALSO and most importantly watch just 3 samples of what thiskiller Vaccine has done within days and then imagine several more doses and a period of a year or so. THIS IS NO JOKE We are in a battle to save Humanity.. Included is actual video of Vaccined People so be warned it contains Graphic content. Sit back and afterwards warn others..sourcevideo-of-2021-this-will-save-your-life