How to Make Money and Start a Business in El Salvador 🇸🇻 | Our Expat Journey & Residency Tips

In this video, Charity Hagenaars shares their journey of moving from Canada to El Salvador and answers the common question, “How do you make money in El Salvador?” Currently living off her pension, Charity and her family are preparing to start a tourism and transportation business to create sustainable income and a legacy. They chose to establish a business called Las Tres Gracias to qualify for residency among the many options available in El Salvador.





Though their property in Ontario is still for sale, they are renting locally while moving forward with their plans. Charity explains the requirements to file monthly tax returns and comply with audits as part of the business process. Their business aims to eventually support young women aging out of a local orphanage form pregnant and abused teens girls ages 9-17 through resort jobs.





The video also covers practical steps like purchasing a van for tours, working with a trusted local driver, and adapting to new business rules including electronic invoicing. Viewers are invited to join their expat community via WhatsApp and Monday night calls. Whether you’re interested in expat life or starting a business abroad, this video offers useful insights and inspiration.





📍 Location: El Salvador

💼 Business Focus: Tourism, transportation, and community empowerment

🌍 Audience: Expats, entrepreneurs, families, and those interested in life abroad





Key Takeaways & Actionable Tips:

💼 Starting a Business in El Salvador**: Learn how we set up our tourism and transportation business to qualify for residency and generate income.

🛻 Buying a Van for Tours**: See how we found a reliable vehicle with local help to launch our tour service.

📑 Managing Business Rules**: Understand new electronic invoicing requirements and how we handle taxes and audits from day one.

👩‍👧 Supporting Local Jobs**: Our mission to create opportunities for single moms through future resort employment.

🌐 Building Expat Community**: Join our growing network of expats sharing trusted contacts and support.





About Charity Hagenaars:

Welcome to the Hagenaars Family channel! We’re a Christian family of five who moved from Canada to El Salvador in 2024 to live with purpose and build a new future. Follow along as we share our adventures, business journey, craft projects, and life lessons in Central America. Join our community and get inspired to explore alternative living and entrepreneurship abroad.









