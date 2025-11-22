BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
How to Make Money and Start a Business in El Salvador 🇸🇻 | Our Expat Journey & Residency Tips
Hagenaars Family
Hagenaars Family
10 followers
Follow
24 views • 24 hours ago

In this video, Charity Hagenaars shares their journey of moving from Canada to El Salvador and answers the common question, “How do you make money in El Salvador?” Currently living off her pension, Charity and her family are preparing to start a tourism and transportation business to create sustainable income and a legacy. They chose to establish a business called Las Tres Gracias to qualify for residency among the many options available in El Salvador.


Though their property in Ontario is still for sale, they are renting locally while moving forward with their plans. Charity explains the requirements to file monthly tax returns and comply with audits as part of the business process. Their business aims to eventually support young women aging out of a local orphanage form pregnant and abused teens girls ages 9-17 through resort jobs.


The video also covers practical steps like purchasing a van for tours, working with a trusted local driver, and adapting to new business rules including electronic invoicing. Viewers are invited to join their expat community via WhatsApp and Monday night calls. Whether you’re interested in expat life or starting a business abroad, this video offers useful insights and inspiration.


📍 Location: El Salvador

💼 Business Focus: Tourism, transportation, and community empowerment

🌍 Audience: Expats, entrepreneurs, families, and those interested in life abroad


🔔 Don’t forget to subscribe for more real-life updates on building a business, family life, and living with purpose in El Salvador.

✉️ Join our WhatsApp community or Monday night Zoom call – contact us at [email protected]



Key Takeaways & Actionable Tips:

💼 Starting a Business in El Salvador**: Learn how we set up our tourism and transportation business to qualify for residency and generate income.

🛻 Buying a Van for Tours**: See how we found a reliable vehicle with local help to launch our tour service.

📑 Managing Business Rules**: Understand new electronic invoicing requirements and how we handle taxes and audits from day one.

👩‍👧 Supporting Local Jobs**: Our mission to create opportunities for single moms through future resort employment.

🌐 Building Expat Community**: Join our growing network of expats sharing trusted contacts and support.


✨ Like, share, and subscribe to help us grow and bring more content about expat entrepreneurship and family life in El Salvador.


 About Charity Hagenaars:

Welcome to the Hagenaars Family channel! We’re a Christian family of five who moved from Canada to El Salvador in 2024 to live with purpose and build a new future. Follow along as we share our adventures, business journey, craft projects, and life lessons in Central America. Join our community and get inspired to explore alternative living and entrepreneurship abroad.



Explore More Videos:

[https://youtu.be/NNoMajA_ohw?si=UEicJX5hmOhnWrSU]

[https://youtu.be/tuYkJC0YjuE?si=oBoDCZTITEYD-3W7]

[https://youtu.be/Wmn57vGdgDQ?si=HdyuPkjM5FVht2jp]

[https://youtu.be/ro3EdZR2rVY?si=_AEq5DhMQJLtacPq]


🔍 Related Keywords:

Make Money in El Salvador, Start Business in El Salvador, El Salvador Expat Life, El Salvador Tourism Business, Residency in El Salvador, Expat Entrepreneurship, Family Life Abroad, Medical Tourism El Salvador, Supporting Single Moms, El Salvador Business Regulations, Investing in El Salvador 2025, Business Opportunities in Central America, Small Business Ideas El Salvador, Tourism Industry Growth El Salvador, Residency Options for Expats, Sustainable Business in El Salvador, Entrepreneurship Tips for Expats, El Salvador Real Estate Market, Digital Nomad in El Salvador, Developing Tourism & Hospitality


🚀 Trending Hashtags:

#ElSalvador #ExpatLife #StartABusiness #TourismBusiness #ResidencyTips #FamilyAbroad #Entrepreneurship #MedicalTourism #SupportLocal #BusinessInElSalvador #ElSalvadorInvestments #ExpatEntrepreneur #SustainableBusiness #CentralAmericaLiving #NewBusiness2025 #DigitalNomadLife #TourismGrowth


Call to Action:

If you enjoyed this video, please like, share, and subscribe for more insights into building a life and business in El Salvador. Your support helps us grow and create helpful content for fellow expats and entrepreneurs.

🔗 Join the Monday Night Call (7 PM El Salvador Time):

  📲 Join our WhatsApp relocation group and weekly calls!

  Mondays 7:00 – 9:00pm

  Time zone: America/El_Salvador

  Google Meet joining info

  Video call link: https://meet.google.com/phr-fiam-pzw


📌Website: www.hagenaars.com

✉️ Email: [email protected]

📘 Facebook: www.facebook.com/charitygallenhagenaars/

🐦 Follow us on Twitter/X: https://x.com/HagenaarsFamily

📸 Instagram: www.instagram.com/charity_gallen_hagenaars/

📺 Follow us on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@HagenaarsFamily/

📲 Follow us on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/CharityHagenaars

☀️ Follow us on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/HFamily

🕣 Follow us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@charityhagenaars


Keywords
living in el salvadormedical tourism el salvadorfamily life abroadel salvador expat lifeel salvador tourismbusiness setup el salvadormake money in el salvadorstart business in el salvadortourism business el salvadorresidency in el salvadorexpat entrepreneurshipsupporting single momsel salvador business ruleselectronic invoicing el salvadorexpat community el salvadorel salvador van toursel salvador small businessentrepreneur life abroadtaxes el salvador
