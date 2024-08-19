BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
ANDREW PAQUETTE [STRANGE WORLD] INTERVIEW ⌨ ALGORITHMS IN VOTER ROLLS
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
In this segment of an interview with Richard Syrett (Strange World - Glassbox Media), Andrew Paquette PhD. discusses his findings of the existence of algorithms in New York's and other states voter rolls. These algorithms enable election fraudsters to find illegal and phony names quickly among millions of registrations to assign to ballots in ballot-stuffing operations.


Source: https://rumble.com/v594cnh-andrew-paquette-strange-world-interview-algorithms-in-voter-rolls.html


This comes courtesy of Dr Jerome Corsi, who will be a guest on CoachDaveLIVE! for the next two days, as well:


https://CoachDaveLIVE.com


Votescam: The Stealing of America : James M. Collier and Kenneth F. Collier : Free Download, Borrow, and Streaming : Internet Archive

This “provocative and profoundly disturbing” history of US election rigging “details political corruption reaching to the highest levels of government”...


https://archive.org/details/15-votescam-the-stealing-of-ameri-james-m.-collier


A bit of distraction:


https://leoterrell.com/2024/08/18/dnc-go-home-or-were-gonna-bring-the-war-home-pro-hamas-protestors-flood-downtown-chicago-ahead-of-dnc-convention-video/


https://members.republicfortheunitedstatesofamerica.org/

Keywords
algorithmscoach dave daubenmirerichard syrettstrange worldvotescammulti pronged offensivedr jerome corsiandrew paquette
