The Book of Hebrews - Part 1 - "Jesus Christ is God's Son" - Expository Reading

Jesus Christ is God's Son

Hebrews 1:1-4 NLT

Long ago God spoke many times and in many ways to our ancestors through the prophets. [2] And now in these final days, he has spoken to us through his Son. God promised everything to the Son as an inheritance, and through the Son he created the universe. [3] The Son radiates God's own glory and expresses the very character of God, and he sustains everything by the mighty power of his command. When he had cleansed us from our sins, he sat down in the place of honor at the right hand of the majestic God in heaven. [4] This shows that the Son is far greater than the angels, just as the name God gave him is greater than their names.