America In Decline

[Bidan] Is Overseeing An American Collapse
* No amount of spin can save them now.
* Even his buddies on Wall Street can’t deny reality.
* The White House chief of staff has no shame.
* Everything Joe touches turns to dust.
* Just think of the economic glide path we were on.
* Biden has wiped out Americans’ gains under Trump.
* They lit the fire and are mad at the firefighter.
* It’s too late to be mad at Powell.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 23 September 2022
