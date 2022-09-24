Create New Account
America In Decline
Son of the Republic
Published 2 months ago |

[Bidan] Is Overseeing An American Collapse

* No amount of spin can save them now.

* Even his buddies on Wall Street can’t deny reality.

* The White House chief of staff has no shame.

* Everything Joe touches turns to dust.

* Just think of the economic glide path we were on.

* Biden has wiped out Americans’ gains under Trump.

* They lit the fire and are mad at the firefighter.

* It’s too late to be mad at Powell.

The full version of this segment is linked below.


The Ingraham Angle | 23 September 2022

http://video.foxnews.com/v/6312783116112

Keywords
collapsecrashlaura ingrahamdonald trumpjoe bidenjerome powellidiocracydestructiondeclinelarry summersfanaticismbidenflationron klainbidenomicsbidenpression

