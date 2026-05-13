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PASSIVE Income WHILE YOU SLEEP by Helping Others Be Able to Do More TECH Fasts
FreedomFrom9to5.org
FreedomFrom9to5.org
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ORIGINAL TITLE Do More TECH Fasts for Better Physical & Mental Health

Short video repeating that the best type of fast is a TECHNOLOGY fast, and how I'll most likely be committed to doing twice-a-week tech fasts on Tues. & Thurs.


To be able to Control Your Schedule to Be Able to Do More Tech Fasts by re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT, visit any of the below for my "How to OWN Your Life" e-Guide:

https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow

https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime

, watch

https://Brighteon.com/channels/FreedomFrom9to5

, & schedule a time freedom coaching session -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100x & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that COULD get U to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 yrs-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching

& leave a VM @

786.441.2727

c: 305.297.9360

1+800.250.8975


To learn how to have REAL health insurance, learn what over 90% of doctors don't even know about, & get a sneak-peek into my upcoming book about increasing your MINDspan, "How to Die of Nothing," visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture

https://tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma


Learn all about the harms of man-made electromagnetic fields at any of

https://tinyurl.com/EMFsForDummies

bit.ly/EMFforDummies


Learn about the harms of artificial blue light by visiting:

https://tinyurl.com/BlueLight101

or

https://Linktr.ee/BlueLightForDummies


4 Part-Time, Home-Based BIG $Y$TEMS Opportunities:


1. Get more far-infrared light by using

https://Bio-mats.com/danny

OR

https://Biomats.com/danny-tseng


View 40 health & financial benefits by becoming a customer &/or distributor on my global TEAM at:

https://tinyurl.com/PassiveincomeWithBiomat

OR

https://tinyurl.com/WhyRichway


2. BOOST your Vit. D3 levels w/ the world's FIRST 95% narrowband ultraviolet B vitamin D lamp by:

https://lumanova.com/products/luma-d-light?bg_ref=wExieyse3v

OR

https://tinyurl.com/TheBestVitaminDLamp


To get a discount on this & their higher-ticket items, enter code

DANNY

To get a discount on their lower-priced items from Sleeping Bags down, enter code

howtodieofnothing


View a presentation at any of

https://tinyurl.com/LumaNovaPowerpoint

https://tinyurl.com/95percentUVBlampPowerpoint


To help others reduce their risk for all-cause mortality by becoming a LumaNova affiliate, fill-out

https://tinyurl.com/ShareTheBestVitaminDLamp

3. To learn about the world's 1st USDA Certified Organic & EPA-registered line of non-toxic disinfectants & sanitizers, visit:

https://tryhypo.com/howtodieofnothing

View COVID-19 test results, their pool flyer, & MORE at:

https://Linktr.ee/SafeSanitizer


$AVE 10% by applying code:

HOWTODIEOFNOTHING

at https://bit.ly/TryHypo


View 35 Benefits & Reasons to Become a HypoChlorous Customer & Affiliate at any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/WhyJoinTryHypo

tinyurl.com/DisruptTheCleaningIndustry


4. To learn how to be your own utility co. & how to earn an extra $7,000 & possible PASSIVE income WHILE U SLEEP by becoming a 1HOG "Utility Bill FREEdom Consultant" MISC-1099 Sales & Marketing partner, watch

https://tinyurl.com/1HOGvideos

OR

youtube.com/@onehouseoffthegrid


To get a WRITTEN game plan so U can say "GOOD-BYE" to virtually ALL of your energy, water, grocery, & even sewage BILL$ PLUS have up to ~2 YEARS worth of safe drinking h2o & food stored, fill-out:

https://tinyurl.com/OffGridConsultation

or print-out & mail in

https://tinyurl.com/PrintableOffGridSurvey


To be your own “Solar Consultant” by becoming an energy conservation/efficiency expert, visit

https://tinyurl.com/1houseOffTheGrid

or

https://tinyurl.com/onehouseOffTheGrid


For our business opportunity overview video, watch

https://tinyurl.com/1HOGprelaunchVideo

& visit

https://tinyurl.com/SeizeTheEnergyGoldRush

https://tinyurl.com/DisruptTheEnergyIndustry

For better indoor air quality w/ a world-class line-up of air filtration & sanifiers (sanitizers/purifiers), visit

https://tinyurl.com/ChemtrailProtection

or

https://Linktr.ee/IAQforDummies

To join any of my Free, Virtual Bio- & Mito-Hacking, Wellness, & Longevity Clubs, visit:

https://tinyurl.com/WellnessAndLongevityClubsList

Keywords
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy