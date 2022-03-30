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British Satire: Apartheid: I've never met a nice (White) South African
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53 views • March 30, 2022
Here is some British satire from the 1980s when there was a lot of pressure on the Whites of South Africa to hand over power. This satire will give you a little bit of an idea of how negatively the Whites were viewed by the West. But this particular piece of satire has a very nasty ending. This is more than just humour. Compare this anti-White South African satire with the satire of Alison Chabloz regarding the Jews. There's no comparison in terms of sheer nastiness. The 1980s was a nasty time for White South Africans internationally. The pressure was on.
We will revisit the British and the nasty, disgusting things they did to the Whites of South Africa back then.
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We will revisit the British and the nasty, disgusting things they did to the Whites of South Africa back then.
My website is: http://historyreviewed.com
You can find ALL my videos on my website.
DONATE TO SUPPORT MY WORK:
I will be most grateful for donations to support my work. Note: Due to harassment, I cannot publish my donation details openly.
So please use this link: http://historyreviewed.best/index.php/contact-us/?T=4
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