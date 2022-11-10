💔 Let Your Heart Not Be Troubled

Learn how to effectively claim Bible Promises. Understand how to activate the power of claiming the word of God in your life. Many try to claim Bible Promises in error, not fully understanding the context the promises are given in. No longer will you have to wonder how to claim these promises. We are heading to a time of persecution in the world. Do not confront these challenges spiritually empty-handed. Powerfully claim the power of God in your life today. #Persecution #Faith #Jesus
Download The Podcast: https://christiansoulprepperpodcast.buzzsprout.com/
Download My Free Book: http://weshallbelikehim.com/
Visit My Website: https://brotherlance.com/
