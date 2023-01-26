Welcome To Proverbs Club.Happy Parents.
Proverbs 23:25 (NIV).
25) May your father and mother rejoice;
may she who gave you birth be joyful!
Proverbs Club Commentary.
May your parents celebrate your birth,
especially your mother.
