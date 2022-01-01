EP 2757-8AM GHISLAINE MAXWELL GUILTY; BUT NOTHING WILL BE DONE TO CLEAN UP BLACKMAIL NETWORK

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THURSDAY DECEMBER 30, 2021
EPISODE #2757-8AM
EP 2753-8AM GHISLAINE MAXWELL GUILTY; BUT NOTHING WILL BE DONE TO CLEAN UP BLACKMAIL NETWORK
“Ms. Maxwell was a sophisticated predator who knew exactly what she was doing,” prosecutor Alison Moe said to the jury during last week’s closing arguments. “She manipulated her victims and groomed them for sexual abuse.”
While the jury may have delivered justice to Maxwell, it is not likely that other participants in the Epstein child sex network will be punished as well. The courts were careful to conceal these individuals from public scrutiny, and cameras were banned from the courtroom throughout the proceedings.
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