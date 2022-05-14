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2000 Mules Provides Indisputable Truth Election 2020 Was Stolen and a Fraud
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2127 views • May 14, 2022
It’s time we shared this movie with everyone we can. America won’t be saved until enough of We the People stand up and are counted. Until there is enough of us saying something wrong so when the Military brings out the TRUTH we avoid Civil war.

2000 Mules provides even the doubting Tom’s of the world indisputable TRUTH that there was an organized crime that took place. Likely the biggest crime in American History.

Link To 2000 Mules: https://bit.ly/3yzJA9I

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