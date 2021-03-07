© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Families Burn Masks Outside State Capitol To Protest Lockdowns
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
270 views • March 07, 2021
Infowars.com
March 6th 2021, 3:11 pm
Excerpt:
"Families in Idaho rallied outside the State Capitol on Saturday to protest the nationwide lockdowns still in effect in many parts of the country."
November 27, 2020
Time to Abolish Unconstitutional and Useless Mask Mandates
By William Sullivan
https://www.infowars.com/posts/video-families-burn-masks-outside-state-capitol-to-protest-tyrannical-lockdowns-liberals-melt-down/
https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2020/11/time_to_abolish_unconstitutional_and_useless_mask_mandates.html
🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
March 6th 2021, 3:11 pm
Excerpt:
"Families in Idaho rallied outside the State Capitol on Saturday to protest the nationwide lockdowns still in effect in many parts of the country."
November 27, 2020
Time to Abolish Unconstitutional and Useless Mask Mandates
By William Sullivan
https://www.infowars.com/posts/video-families-burn-masks-outside-state-capitol-to-protest-tyrannical-lockdowns-liberals-melt-down/
https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2020/11/time_to_abolish_unconstitutional_and_useless_mask_mandates.html
🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.