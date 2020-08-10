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EP-8 Thou Shalt Not Party - News From the Bunker
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16 views • August 10, 2020
Today's episode deals with Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and his latest measure to try and control the spread of COVID by shutting down power and water services to those than throw large parties in their homes. Marc also takes a look at Singapore's new way to track incoming citizens and travelers to the country. In the last segment you will learn about how the zoo animals are dealing with the continuing lockdowns across the planet.
Check out our website for news, reviews and education!
https://TuckerSurvival.com/
News From the Bunker Podcast on Spotify
https://open.spotify.com/show/5Xl3zayxhfYUyvn3Y9SDeV
Produced by MBJ Media Services
https://mbjmedia.com/
Music courtesy of Stanley Jay Tucker
https://stanleyjaytucker.com/
Check out our website for news, reviews and education!
https://TuckerSurvival.com/
News From the Bunker Podcast on Spotify
https://open.spotify.com/show/5Xl3zayxhfYUyvn3Y9SDeV
Produced by MBJ Media Services
https://mbjmedia.com/
Music courtesy of Stanley Jay Tucker
https://stanleyjaytucker.com/
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