Iran’s IRGC 93rd wave - drone launches towards ‘Israel’

Iran’s IRGC has published footage of drone launches towards ‘Israel’.

One of the writings on the drone says:

“I, Shahed-136, am going to Tel Aviv on behalf of the honourable Iranian nation to negotiate.”

The 93rd wave targeted Israeli gathering and combat support centers in Western Galilee, Haifa, Kafr Kanna, and Kiryat.

This was a joint IRGC-Hezbollah operation using both solid and liquid fuel missiles, and one-way attack drones.

Image from impacts in Western-Galilee (Hezbollah impact)





@FotrosResistancee