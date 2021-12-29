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Farmers, Truckers STOPPED as Mainstream Food Supply Collapses Worldwide.. [28.12.2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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Full Show Notes: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2021/12/27/farmers-truckers-stopped-as-mainstream-food-supply-collapses/

As the unv'd are locked out of farmers markets and grocery stores, so too are unv'd farmers precluded from selling their grains. Ministers who warn of impending food shortages are promptly removed from office. The mainstream food supply is now in full collapse, and we must be creating ALTERNATIVE food supplies.

Thanks to Dave Steenburg for his video about Canada/USA truckers stopping:
https://twitter.com/davesteenburg

Thanks to the People's Media for standing up in a Toronto farmers market:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fTf426Sl-is&;t=225s


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Maps from previous cycles:
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Join the email list - stay connected:
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STORED FOOD (+ more) @ MyPatriotSupply:
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freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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