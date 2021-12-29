© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Farmers, Truckers STOPPED as Mainstream Food Supply Collapses Worldwide.. [28.12.2021]
Follow
1
Share
Report
116 views • December 29, 2021
Full Show Notes: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2021/12/27/farmers-truckers-stopped-as-mainstream-food-supply-collapses/
As the unv'd are locked out of farmers markets and grocery stores, so too are unv'd farmers precluded from selling their grains. Ministers who warn of impending food shortages are promptly removed from office. The mainstream food supply is now in full collapse, and we must be creating ALTERNATIVE food supplies.
Thanks to Dave Steenburg for his video about Canada/USA truckers stopping:
https://twitter.com/davesteenburg
Thanks to the People's Media for standing up in a Toronto farmers market:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fTf426Sl-is&;t=225s
IAF Wiki - read history, understand cycles, know what's coming:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/History
Maps from previous cycles:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/Strategic_Relocation:_Maps
Join the email list - stay connected:
http://iceagefarmer.com/mail
STORED FOOD (+ more) @ MyPatriotSupply:
https://iceagefarmer.com/prep
FREEZE DRY YOUR OWN FOOD (like printing money, but food):
https://iceagefarmer.com/harvestright
BUY SEEDS @ TRUE LEAF MARKET:
https://iceagefarmer.com/trueleaf
EMP-proof Solar: mention IAF save $250
https://Sol-ark.com
BEST CBD:
https://bignuggetfarm.com 10% code: IAF2018
More books: http://amazon.com/shop/iceagefarmer
Stored food: http://iceagefarmer.com/prep
ice.age.farmer - 38074 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VuXWUgSIe3tw/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/iceagefarmer/
Ice Age Farmer Guilded (chat) group:
http://iceagefarmer.com/guilded
The Victory Seed -- easy pamphlet to share:
http://thevictoryseed.org
https://t.me/iceagefarmer
https://bitchute.com/iceagefarmer
https://odysee.com/@iceagefarmer
As the unv'd are locked out of farmers markets and grocery stores, so too are unv'd farmers precluded from selling their grains. Ministers who warn of impending food shortages are promptly removed from office. The mainstream food supply is now in full collapse, and we must be creating ALTERNATIVE food supplies.
Thanks to Dave Steenburg for his video about Canada/USA truckers stopping:
https://twitter.com/davesteenburg
Thanks to the People's Media for standing up in a Toronto farmers market:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fTf426Sl-is&;t=225s
IAF Wiki - read history, understand cycles, know what's coming:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/History
Maps from previous cycles:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/Strategic_Relocation:_Maps
Join the email list - stay connected:
http://iceagefarmer.com/mail
STORED FOOD (+ more) @ MyPatriotSupply:
https://iceagefarmer.com/prep
FREEZE DRY YOUR OWN FOOD (like printing money, but food):
https://iceagefarmer.com/harvestright
BUY SEEDS @ TRUE LEAF MARKET:
https://iceagefarmer.com/trueleaf
EMP-proof Solar: mention IAF save $250
https://Sol-ark.com
BEST CBD:
https://bignuggetfarm.com 10% code: IAF2018
More books: http://amazon.com/shop/iceagefarmer
Stored food: http://iceagefarmer.com/prep
ice.age.farmer - 38074 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VuXWUgSIe3tw/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/iceagefarmer/
Ice Age Farmer Guilded (chat) group:
http://iceagefarmer.com/guilded
The Victory Seed -- easy pamphlet to share:
http://thevictoryseed.org
https://t.me/iceagefarmer
https://bitchute.com/iceagefarmer
https://odysee.com/@iceagefarmer
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.