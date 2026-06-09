💩Trump BS yesterday on Netanyahu: "He hit back, & now they've called it quits. So they're gonna just leave each other alone for another week or something'

Trump yesterday on Netanyahu: "He hit back, and now they've called it quits. So they're gonna just leave each other alone for another week or something."



That was yesterday. Today Israel struck Tyre.

Adding:

President Trump: "We are going to get half of Iran’s oil."

More: IRGC-affiliated sources report that Iran has agreed not to attack Israel after the US unfreezing of $3 billion in Iranian assets, which were delivered by plane from Abu Dhabi to Tehran.

Adding:

According to Axios, the Apache Trump vowed to retaliate over was brought down by an Iranian drone that crashed into it.

Adding:

The Trump family has already made a profit of $2,300,000,000 dollars from their crypto projects.