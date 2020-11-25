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Sandhills Hybrid Invitational at Whispering Pines (Front Nine) Lead Card: Final Round 2015 Disc Golf
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1 view • November 25, 2020
Watch this Sublime Flight coverage of the Sandhills Hybrid Invitational disc golf tournament at the Whispering Pines Country Club on July 12th 2015. The lead card featured top pros: Chris Dickerson, Weston Isaacs, Andrew Fish and Michael Johansen. These sponsored disc golf professionals each represented a different company and three traveled from out of state to compete in this annual event. This video features many birdies and some amazing rollers.This is one of the biggest events on the Spike Hyzer Tour and this year it featured two new courses! The songs are "Hot Rock" and "Organic Grunge" by Kevin MacLeod. "Hotrock" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b... Be sure to stay tuned to SublimeFlight.com to see the final nine holes of this epic event which utilized one of the nicest the ball golf courses in the Sandhills of North Carolina.
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http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b... Be sure to stay tuned to SublimeFlight.com to see the final nine holes of this epic event which utilized one of the nicest the ball golf courses in the Sandhills of North Carolina.
https://www.sublimeflight.com
https://www.facebook.com/SublimeFlight
https://www.instagram.com/sublime_flight
Sublime Flight Crypto Tips excepted at the following addresses:
Bitcoin:
1N8MMTaXY3iSG7aqVMojWA8tSx2Zw3uuvz
Bitcoin Cash:
1DB9M6VR2RWpbWLDqKrBon6QvntCgS1qJm
Litecoin:
LWwhUByEBHb3cWN1qZQf9wSHyBrJicStWB
Ethereum:
0x21feb16cafc6105be2521a59e219586564d98043
Dash:
XdDJTXjxaDpjpizpvqGqTUgth7w2ywtMMu
Z Cash:
t1fpDJwuWfUq2MCWxeYuKPzyWh3UridzQaq
EOS:
0x21feb16cafc6105be2521a59e219586564d98043
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