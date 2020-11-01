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"And blessed is he, whosoever shall not be offended in me" (Luke7:23)
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42 views • November 01, 2020
link to photo 200+ bible verses
https://i.pinimg.com/originals/a4/04/e0/a404e0de84362bc0f718e542cdacae3e.jpg
Because the earth is stablished and he stopped the sun !!
Joshua 10:12 Then spake Joshua to the LORD in the day when the LORD delivered up the Amorites before the children of Israel, and he said in the sight of Israel, Sun, stand thou still upon Gibeon; and thou, Moon, in the valley of Ajalon.
Joshua 10:13 And the sun stood still, and the moon stayed, until the people had avenged themselves upon their enemies. Is not this written in the book of Jasher? So the sun stood still in the midst of heaven, and hasted not to go down about a whole day.
thx for music to:
Dreamer by Hazy
https://soundcloud.com/hazy_music
Music provided by https://www.plugnplaymusic.net
https://i.pinimg.com/originals/a4/04/e0/a404e0de84362bc0f718e542cdacae3e.jpg
Because the earth is stablished and he stopped the sun !!
Joshua 10:12 Then spake Joshua to the LORD in the day when the LORD delivered up the Amorites before the children of Israel, and he said in the sight of Israel, Sun, stand thou still upon Gibeon; and thou, Moon, in the valley of Ajalon.
Joshua 10:13 And the sun stood still, and the moon stayed, until the people had avenged themselves upon their enemies. Is not this written in the book of Jasher? So the sun stood still in the midst of heaven, and hasted not to go down about a whole day.
thx for music to:
Dreamer by Hazy
https://soundcloud.com/hazy_music
Music provided by https://www.plugnplaymusic.net
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