Dark Clouds On The Horizon Usher In New Year 2024
The Appearance
Published 14 hours ago

END TIME NEWS REPORT 12.19


ARE WE HEADED TOWARDS WORLD WAR 3?

https://theweek.com/92967/are-we-heading-towards-world-war-3


GLOBALISTS PLAN TO SPARK NEW AMERICAN CIVIL WAR

https://countylocalnews.com/2023/12/28/breaking-gen-flynns-interview-reveals-globalists-plan-to-spark-new-american-civil-war/


PREDICTED CATASTROPHIC BLACK SWAN EVENT

https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/realestate/expert-predicts-catastrophic-black-swan-event-will-rock-the-housing-markets/ar-AA1gCg84


2025 DEPOPULATION FORECAST

https://www.geoengineering-norway.org/2023/08/07/cia-dod-rockefeller-foundation-confirmed-as-architects-of-deagel-com-2025-depopulation-forecast-current-mortality-rates-imply-covid-vaccination-has-made-it-a-target-that-could-be-hit/


DEPOPULATION FORECAST CONFIRMED BY PFIZER

https://expose-news.com/2023/12/24/deagels-depopulation-forecast-confirmed-by-pfizer/


PREDICTED: 2024 BIGGEST SINGLE ECONOMIC CRASH

https://www.foxbusiness.com/media/us-economist-predicts-2024-bring-biggest-single-crash-lifetime


MORE ON THE PREDICTED CRASH

https://www.news.com.au/finance/economy/world-economy/hows-that-for-a-christmas-present-us-economist-predicts-2024-will-bring-biggest-crash-of-our-lifetime/news-story/59cd92d4d7a92aab4eab270120a8965c


VIRAL LEVELS OF WATER SUPPLY SKYROCKETS

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/12/shocking-discovery-viral-levels-water-supply-skyrockets/


ROBERT MALONE SPEAKS

https://wltreport.com/2023/12/02/dr-robert-malone-speaks-mrna-food-supply/


INSIDE CHINESE BIOWARE...BRAIN WARFARE INCLUDES SLEEP

https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2023/dec/20/inside-ring-chinese-brain-warfare-includes-sleep-w/


Augusto's Websites...

http://theappearance.com

http://theappearance.net


Augusto on iTunes...

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast//id1123053712?mt=2


Augusto on MediaFire...

https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance


Augusto on Rumble...

https://rumble.com/user/theappearance


Augusto on Bitchute...

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/


Contact Info:


Augusto Perez

POB 465

Live Oak, FL  32064

current eventscivil warbiblechristianityprophecydepopulationcommentaryperezlet my people goend time news reportaugustoammo prices

