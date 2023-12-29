Dark Clouds On The Horizon Usher In New Year 2024

END TIME NEWS REPORT 12.19
ARE WE HEADED TOWARDS WORLD WAR 3?
https://theweek.com/92967/are-we-heading-towards-world-war-3
GLOBALISTS PLAN TO SPARK NEW AMERICAN CIVIL WAR
https://countylocalnews.com/2023/12/28/breaking-gen-flynns-interview-reveals-globalists-plan-to-spark-new-american-civil-war/
PREDICTED CATASTROPHIC BLACK SWAN EVENT
https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/realestate/expert-predicts-catastrophic-black-swan-event-will-rock-the-housing-markets/ar-AA1gCg84
2025 DEPOPULATION FORECAST
https://www.geoengineering-norway.org/2023/08/07/cia-dod-rockefeller-foundation-confirmed-as-architects-of-deagel-com-2025-depopulation-forecast-current-mortality-rates-imply-covid-vaccination-has-made-it-a-target-that-could-be-hit/
DEPOPULATION FORECAST CONFIRMED BY PFIZER
https://expose-news.com/2023/12/24/deagels-depopulation-forecast-confirmed-by-pfizer/
PREDICTED: 2024 BIGGEST SINGLE ECONOMIC CRASH
https://www.foxbusiness.com/media/us-economist-predicts-2024-bring-biggest-single-crash-lifetime
MORE ON THE PREDICTED CRASH
https://www.news.com.au/finance/economy/world-economy/hows-that-for-a-christmas-present-us-economist-predicts-2024-will-bring-biggest-crash-of-our-lifetime/news-story/59cd92d4d7a92aab4eab270120a8965c
VIRAL LEVELS OF WATER SUPPLY SKYROCKETS
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/12/shocking-discovery-viral-levels-water-supply-skyrockets/
ROBERT MALONE SPEAKS
https://wltreport.com/2023/12/02/dr-robert-malone-speaks-mrna-food-supply/
INSIDE CHINESE BIOWARE...BRAIN WARFARE INCLUDES SLEEP
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2023/dec/20/inside-ring-chinese-brain-warfare-includes-sleep-w/
