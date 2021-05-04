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YOU NEED TO GET PREPARED FOR THE INCOMING “INFLATION EARTHQUAKE”!! HERE’S HOW!!!
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790 views • May 04, 2021
Press For Truth

pressfortruth


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"Buckle up! Inflation is here" according to the Bank of America who last week suggested that hyperinflation is "transitory”!
The costs of living is going up, corn, gas and lumber to name a few are all more expensive today than they were last year and this is showing no signs of slowing, but rather the bubble is being slowly inflated into dangerous levels! If supply chains break down due to Covid-19(84) we could be heading for very troubling times! In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth speaks with Quinton Hennigh Director of Navata King Gold Corp about the inflation debate and most importantly ways that you and your family can protect yourselves as we enter even more uncertain times in the third and fourth quarter of 2021.

Sources:
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/bofa-transitory-hyper-inflation-ahead

To learn more about Nevada King Gold Corp visit:
https://nevadaking.ca/
TSX-V: NKG & US: VKMTF

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Dan Dicks P.O. Box 1521 Squamish BC V8B 0B1

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