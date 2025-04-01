💥Scenes from Beirut following an IDF airstrike. Initial reports indicate 3 casualties - last night

💥🇱🇧 Scenes from Beirut following an IDF airstrike. Initial reports indicate three casualties.

The Israeli Air Force launched an airstrike against Haret Hreik, a southern suburb of Beirut (Al-Dahyieh), Lebanon. Unlike other occasions, this attack was not preceded by a warning, as the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) typically issues a warning for civilians to evacuate. The target is still unknown.

The IDF has announced that the Israeli Air Force struck a "Hezbollah militant" in Beirut’s southern suburb (Al-Dahiyeh), Lebanon who it says “had recently been directing Hamas operatives and assisting them in an attempt to carry out a serious attack in the immediate future against Israeli civilians.”

Adding what was Breaking, last night:

BREAKING: Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich Resigns

Smotrich, a member of Netanyahu’s war cabinet and head of the Religious Zionist Party, has resigned amid escalating tensions with fellow extremist Itamar Ben Gvir and PM Netanyahu.

Smotrich’s party accuses Ben Gvir’s Jewish Power faction of failing coalition obligations.

This was triggered by a fight over Knesset appointments. Smotrich pushed for Zvi Sukkot’s return, but Ben Gvir blocked it, demanding more power for his party.

Despite Smotrich’s resignation, Netanyahu’s coalition remains stable, having recently passed the 2025 budget in the Knesset.