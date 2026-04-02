How the war of good and evil began on earth. 26-3-27

Genesis chapter 3 verse 15 states, “I will put enmity between you and the woman, and between your seed and her seed.” As I see it, Satan’s enemy the “woman” and her “seed” Jesus Christ includes all the people involved in bringing forth Jesus Christ, Jesus Christ himself of course, and now the “body of Christ”. Revelations chapter 12 verse 13 states, “And when the dragon saw that he had been thrown down to the earth, and he pursued the woman who had born the male child.” The “woman” in this verse is referring to the Jewish remnant during the tribulation, and the “male child” is of course Jesus Christ, who came forth from the seed of Abraham, Isaac, Jacob, David, etc., to bring forth the “woman” and her seed Jesus Christ.

Now, in the age of grace the seed of the woman is spiritually forming the “body of Christ” with all the believers. Romans chapter 12 verse 5, “So we, though many are one body in Christ”, then Ephesians chapter 4 verses 12 and 13 state, “For building up the body of Christ, until we all attain the unity of the faith and of the knowledge of the Son of God.” As I see it, believers represent the seed of the woman, and unbelievers Satan’s seed. Have a great day.

As I see it explained the “woman” is both the nation of Israel and Jesus Christ’s mother Mary, and the “seed” is all the people required to bring forth Jesus Christ, Jesus Christ, and now forming the “body of Christ”. I have no idea how it all works, but I believe all these are enemies of Satan.

Genealogies listed in Matthew 1 and Luke 3.

Genesis 12/2, “I will make of you a great nation.”

Genesis 17/7, “I will establish my covenant between me and you and your descendants after you throughout their generations.”

Genesis 26/4, “I will multiply your descendants as the stars of heaven.”

Genesis 28/14, “your descendants shall be like the dust of the earth.”

Acts 3/25, “to Abraham, ‘And in your posterity shall all the families of the earth be blessed.’”

Romans 4/13, “The promise to Abraham and his descendants, that they should inherit the world.”

Romans 4/16, “That is why it depends on faith, in order that promise may rest on grace and be guaranteed to all his descendants.”

Romans 7/4, “Likewise, my brethren, you have died to the law through the body of Christ, so that you may belong to another, to him who has been raised from the dead in order that we may bear fruit for God.”

Romans 9/8, “This means it is not the children of the flesh that are the children of God, but the children of the promise are reckoned as descendants.”

Galatians 3/16, “’Now the promises were made to Abraham and his offspring. It does not say, “And to offsprings,” referring to many; but, referring to one, “And to your offspring,” which is Christ.’”

Galatians 3/29, ”And if you are Christ’s, then you are Abraham’s offspring, heirs according to promise.”

Galatians 4/4+5, “But when the time had fully come, God sent forth his Son, born of woman, born under the law, so that we might receive adoption as sons.”

Ephesians 1|4, “even as he chose us in him before the foundation of the world, that we should be holy and blameless before him.”

Ephesians 2/12+13, “remember that you were at that time separated from Christ, alienated from the commonwealth of Israel, and strangers to the covenants of promise, having no hope and without God in the world. But now in Christ Jesus you who were once far off have been brought near in the blood of Christ.”

2Timothy 2/8, “Remember Jesus Christ, risen from the dead, descended from David, as preached in my gospel.”