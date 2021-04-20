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Trying To Please Everyone Is SO Unpleasant!
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10 views • April 20, 2021
The Apostle Paul taught new believers in a hostile political climate to keep Jesus at the center of their faith. As he remained faithful to Jesus' own message, the result was similar results to those of the Master! Therefore, it also created a massive up-trend in acceptance of that brand of spiritual "Good News", which so naturally lifted people above their normal. In fact, it became the "norm" for early Christians to not want to ever "go back" to all the religions of the Roman Empire...even when it cost them their lives!
- Scriptures: Col 3:22 to 4:1; Eph 6:5-9
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Rocky Veach's “OnCall” program is an online, alternative church experience that focuses on helping believers actually “be the Church”. Learn more at https://rockyveach.org/oncall-alternative-church/.
Find us on these channels:
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/OnCall
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/OnCallAltChurch
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJ8pciCNEciG00tT37lsdfg
Telegram - https://t.me/oncallchurch
- Scriptures: Col 3:22 to 4:1; Eph 6:5-9
--------------------------------------------------
Rocky Veach's “OnCall” program is an online, alternative church experience that focuses on helping believers actually “be the Church”. Learn more at https://rockyveach.org/oncall-alternative-church/.
Find us on these channels:
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/OnCall
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/OnCallAltChurch
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJ8pciCNEciG00tT37lsdfg
Telegram - https://t.me/oncallchurch
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