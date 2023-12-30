Create New Account
In-the-Street Talking About Multi-Culturalism and Diversity as Code Words for White Genocide
Brian Ruhe
This video gave me a second strike on YouTube and was taken down so it must be a powerful truth. Diane Chase and I took our controversial signs to Vancouver, Canada's main public library on July 21, 2018 and we interviewed people on their views. We spoke with a young Chinese fellow and a 72 year old from Costa Rica and then a black fellow who helps people on the downtown east side of Vancouver.

At minute 28:00 a security guard kicked us off the library property.


Please do download any of my videos and copy them to your own channels to spread the word.


rothschildsgoldmagna cartacommittee of 300steafan deasun

